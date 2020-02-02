Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Receives $32.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

Shares of Vistra Energy stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.52. 5,032,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,913. Vistra Energy has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.47.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.64). Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $501,107,436.39. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 15,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $396,301.20. Insiders sold 20,828,699 shares of company stock worth $501,820,810 in the last three months. 14.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vistra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 362.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the second quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.