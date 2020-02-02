Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VYGR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.03. 306,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,005. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.47. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $28.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 72.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $143,018.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,881.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $49,752.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,276 shares in the company, valued at $351,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,557 shares of company stock valued at $234,562. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

