W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Stock Holdings Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 249.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W W Grainger stock opened at $302.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. W W Grainger Inc has a 52-week low of $255.09 and a 52-week high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 46.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 34.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.82.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total transaction of $108,228.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

