W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 17.75-19.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.888-12.233 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.96 billion.W W Grainger also updated its FY20 guidance to $17.75-19.25 EPS.

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $329.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $310.82.

NYSE:GWW traded down $9.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $302.67. The stock had a trading volume of 807,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,342. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.19. W W Grainger has a one year low of $255.09 and a one year high of $346.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 46.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 34.49%.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total value of $108,228.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

