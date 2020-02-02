W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.75-19.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.70. The company issued revenue guidance of 3.5-6.5% to $11.88-12.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.95 billion.W W Grainger also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 17.75-19.25 EPS.

W W Grainger stock traded down $9.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.67. 807,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,342. W W Grainger has a 52 week low of $255.09 and a 52 week high of $346.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.75.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that W W Grainger will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.49%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on W W Grainger from $329.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded W W Grainger from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $310.82.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total value of $108,228.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

