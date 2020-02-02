Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €73.79 ($85.80).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR:WCH traded down €1.26 ($1.47) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €65.12 ($75.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €66.02 and a 200-day moving average of €66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a 12-month high of €97.92 ($113.86).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

