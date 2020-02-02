Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,577 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 181.7% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 232.7% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.49. 7,545,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,087,526. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.46. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $324.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 over the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

