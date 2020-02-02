WAX (WAXP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $437,795.00

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. One WAX token can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Radar Relay. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $22.73 million and $437,795.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.02937915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00194252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00121504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX launched on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,610,435,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,020,176,445 tokens. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Tidex, Huobi, Bibox, Upbit, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Bithumb, Kucoin, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

