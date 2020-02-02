Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.39, for a total value of $2,716,680.00. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $503,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at $10,143,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,512 shares of company stock worth $6,387,999. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PANW shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $264.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.48.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $3.22 on Friday, reaching $234.78. The stock had a trading volume of 722,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,354. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.39 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $192.17 and a 1 year high of $260.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.25.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

