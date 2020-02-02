Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after buying an additional 304,480 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,068,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after buying an additional 58,166 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after acquiring an additional 49,754 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSK traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $44.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,605. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.94.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

