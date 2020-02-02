Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Mylan by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 124,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Mylan by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 103,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Mylan by 7.1% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mylan by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 33,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mylan by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Goulds Bruce 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.42. 6,216,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,437,437. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mylan NV has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $32.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MYL shares. Cfra raised Mylan to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

