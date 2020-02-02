Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 23.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in British American Tobacco by 87.2% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 6.5% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 90,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 4.1% during the third quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

BTI stock remained flat at $$44.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.35. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $45.64. The company has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Several research firms recently commented on BTI. Argus boosted their target price on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

