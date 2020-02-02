Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,334 Shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rivernorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.79. 81,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,157. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Galley purchased 33,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.26 per share, with a total value of $539,311.68. Also, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.26 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 38,597 shares of company stock worth $627,561.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Profile

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunities.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.