Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 325 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Hess by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,358 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Hess by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,553,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,011. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 2.02. Hess Corp. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $2,679,263.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

