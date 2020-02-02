Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Buys 189 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 126.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 27.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.62. 6,402,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,316,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.08 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.74 billion, a PE ratio of 73.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

