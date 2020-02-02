WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.71-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.74. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.71-3.75 EPS.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $99.89. 2,227,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $71.02 and a twelve month high of $101.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.72.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Argus reissued a buy rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.27.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $88,070.00. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.