Well Done LLC Sells 519 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Well Done LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,490 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after buying an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after buying an additional 3,644,196 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $170,665,000 after buying an additional 2,664,871 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,345,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $201,948,000 after buying an additional 2,383,909 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,548.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 943,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $56,921,000 after buying an additional 885,829 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.44. The stock had a trading volume of 13,739,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,320,114. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.22. The company has a market capitalization of $245.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.48.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.