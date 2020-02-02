Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Holdings Decreased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,193,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,358,533,000 after buying an additional 1,275,865 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Welltower by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Welltower by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Welltower by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,006,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $84.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

