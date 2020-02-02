WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $41.00.

WSBC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WesBanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of WesBanco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley reissued a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $43.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.15 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 26.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kerry M. Stemler purchased 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,622.93. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,850.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $171,602.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $770,343.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,272,000 after purchasing an additional 63,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20,987 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 69.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 10.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

