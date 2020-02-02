WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Stephens

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $41.50 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WesBanco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised WesBanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered WesBanco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

WSBC opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $32.43 and a 12-month high of $43.13.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $171,602.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,343.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kerry M. Stemler purchased 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,622.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,850.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,659,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,836,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 136.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 120,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,272,000 after purchasing an additional 63,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

