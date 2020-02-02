WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.10-5.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.359-8.693 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.53 billion.

Shares of WCC traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,608. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $61.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.64. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). WESCO International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of WESCO International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of WESCO International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from to and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.09.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

