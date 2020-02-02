WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.10-5.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.359-8.693 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.53 billion.
Shares of WCC traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,608. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $61.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.64. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). WESCO International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.
