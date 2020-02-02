West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WST. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $155.95. 552,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,176. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.60 and a fifty-two week high of $159.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.94 and its 200-day moving average is $144.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

