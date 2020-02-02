Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Earns Buy Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated their buy rating on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WDC. Cleveland Research restated a hold rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Longbow Research upped their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Western Digital to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush upgraded Western Digital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Western Digital from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.87.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,006,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,118. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43, a PEG ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. Western Digital’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

In other news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $162,248.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,929.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $309,431.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,476,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,451 shares of company stock worth $2,684,999 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth $460,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 29.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Western Digital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,794 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 156.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,619 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.