Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $80.00 at Cfra

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Cfra from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Cfra’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.14% from the company’s previous close.

WDC has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Western Digital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Western Digital from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $314,633.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,451 shares of company stock worth $2,684,999. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Western Digital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.