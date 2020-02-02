Westhampton Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Westhampton Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,422.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IFF. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $116,146.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 94,057 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,941,476.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 423,885 shares of company stock worth $55,785,511 and sold 2,827 shares worth $366,598. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IFF stock traded down $1.86 on Friday, hitting $131.11. 1,367,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,038. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.85. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a twelve month low of $104.86 and a twelve month high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.77%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

