Westhampton Capital LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Westhampton Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Hershey makes up 1.1% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,121,000 after buying an additional 127,820 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 45.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

HSY traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.17. 1,341,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.70 and its 200 day moving average is $150.45. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $100.80 and a 12 month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.65%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $211,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,515,353.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,135 shares of company stock worth $8,170,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSY. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

