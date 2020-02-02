Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 1,950 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 241,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 206.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRU traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.06. 2,562,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.09. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $106.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Citigroup downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.75.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

