Westhampton Capital LLC Trims Stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Westhampton Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the third quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Flowserve by 150.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Flowserve by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.68. 1,112,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.51. Flowserve Corp has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.43%.

In other Flowserve news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $39,335.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,231 shares in the company, valued at $59,051.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

