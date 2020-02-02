Westhampton Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Westhampton Capital LLC reduced its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. WD-40 makes up about 2.8% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 during the third quarter worth $110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 7.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in WD-40 by 18.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in WD-40 by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDFC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of WDFC stock traded down $5.08 on Friday, hitting $186.82. The stock had a trading volume of 95,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,628. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.22 and a 200 day moving average of $186.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $153.91 and a 12-month high of $199.48.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $128,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

