Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,064 Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIV. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Telefonica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Telefonica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIV shares. ValuEngine upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Telefonica Brasil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

VIV traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,349. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. Telefonica Brasil SA has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

