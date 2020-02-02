Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,256,490.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John B. Kilroy, Jr. sold 14,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $1,246,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,071,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,318,777.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRC traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.57. 469,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,948. Kilroy Realty Corp has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $85.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.19. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

