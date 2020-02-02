Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $387,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 480.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 108,753 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,859,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.78. 722,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,354. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $192.17 and a 1-year high of $260.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.39, for a total transaction of $2,716,680.00. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.54 per share, for a total transaction of $5,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,212,700.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,387,999 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $264.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.48.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

