Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in Eni SpA (NYSE:E)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in E. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ENI by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,182,000 after buying an additional 57,246 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in ENI by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in ENI by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,846 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ENI by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,393 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 28,597 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in ENI by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 54,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

E traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.99. 348,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.64. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.75. Eni SpA has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $36.34.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

