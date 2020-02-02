Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 75,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFG traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.95. 2,459,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,829. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.31. Principal Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

