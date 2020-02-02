Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 78.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 148,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 65,647 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Nutrien by 27.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $833,000. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter worth about $6,768,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NYSE:NTR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.69. 2,729,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,533. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nutrien Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

Several research firms have commented on NTR. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.74.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.