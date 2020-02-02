Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 368 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.20. 2,940,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $63.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $96,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,839.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,325 shares of company stock valued at $253,979. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

