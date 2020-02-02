Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

WFCF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.44. 16,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,860. The company has a market cap of $63.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Where Food Comes From has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education.

