Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WETF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Wisdom Tree Investments presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.31.

Shares of WETF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,005. Wisdom Tree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $614.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 6,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $35,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Bossone acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,552,000 after acquiring an additional 107,526 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 13.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,780,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 333,687 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,463 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,039,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 981,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares during the period. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

