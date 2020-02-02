Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $965.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report sales of $965.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Five analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $958.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $978.99 million. Workday reported sales of $788.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Workday from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.67.

In other Workday news, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $558,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $48,387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 802,275 shares of company stock worth $132,821,744. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 19,929.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 547,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,658,000 after purchasing an additional 545,263 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 889,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,095,000 after buying an additional 315,764 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,215,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 15,837.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 258,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 256,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,594,000 after buying an additional 178,416 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.63. 1,088,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,489. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of -90.95 and a beta of 1.49. Workday has a one year low of $151.06 and a one year high of $226.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

