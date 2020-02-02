World Asset Management Inc Acquires 3,948 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 155,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 75,713 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 40,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.35.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, insider Holzgrefe Richard purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.09 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPW traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.15. 3,780,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,483. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.91%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

