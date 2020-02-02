World Asset Management Inc Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Relx were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 127,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

RELX traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.54. 347,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,614. Relx PLC has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Relx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.