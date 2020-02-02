World Asset Management Inc Has $470,000 Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,068 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 15,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 64,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.22. The company had a trading volume of 604,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,819. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $66.42 and a 52-week high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.7965 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 44.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

