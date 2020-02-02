World Asset Management Inc Has $507,000 Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $135,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698 in the last quarter. 5.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JWN stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $36.86. 4,457,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,911. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $48.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JWN. Wedbush raised their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Nordstrom from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

