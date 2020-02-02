World Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,634,000 after purchasing an additional 224,674 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,250,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,799,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,923,000 after purchasing an additional 120,222 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,380,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 962,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,499,000 after purchasing an additional 391,571 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

DOX traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.95. The stock had a trading volume of 767,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,386. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.89 and a 200 day moving average of $67.60. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $75.19.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.73%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

