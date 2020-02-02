World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,160,000 after purchasing an additional 615,478 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,684,000 after purchasing an additional 485,318 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 410,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,569,000 after purchasing an additional 61,842 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 363,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,115,000 after purchasing an additional 247,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.72, for a total value of $443,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,203,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IAC traded down $7.35 on Friday, reaching $243.59. 905,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,086. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $201.50 and a 12 month high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.10.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

