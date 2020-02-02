World Asset Management Inc Sells 148 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4,545.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Fair Isaac stock traded down $7.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $402.38. 411,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,434. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47 and a beta of 1.17. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $216.98 and a one year high of $420.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $1,995,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,083 shares in the company, valued at $35,619,018.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.03, for a total value of $5,296,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,345 shares in the company, valued at $59,699,605.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,799 shares of company stock worth $23,184,398. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

