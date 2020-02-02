World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,029 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 119,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.04.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,584,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John D. Vollaro sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $406,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,349 shares of company stock worth $1,995,338 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,010. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average of $41.20. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

