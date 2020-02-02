World Asset Management Inc Sells 205 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pool were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 3.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Pool by 0.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pool by 1.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Pool by 4.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 162,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth about $20,286,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

NASDAQ:POOL traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.30. 187,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,714. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.66. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $147.76 and a 12-month high of $228.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total transaction of $3,230,909.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,334,428.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.20.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.