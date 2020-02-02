World Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cognex were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Cognex by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Cognex by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 19,408 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $1,045,314.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 332,702 shares of company stock worth $17,339,224 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CGNX. ValuEngine upgraded Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $2.07 on Friday, reaching $50.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,188. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $39.98 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

