Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Trading 7.1% Higher

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS)’s share price traded up 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.37, 367,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 305,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XERS shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $171.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 150.08% and a negative net margin of 6,697.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 17,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $153,344.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 172,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,594.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 421,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

